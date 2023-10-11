Meet Harvard grad with wealth of Rs 3000 crore, who made debut in Hurun India Rich List; first from his sector

Since the company's founding in 2011, Manish Kejriwal has served as managing partner and founder of Kedaara Capital. Private equity company Kedaara seeks out clients for control and minority investments in India.

Mukesh Ambani and family of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) were ranked as India's richest people in 2023 with a fortune of Rs 8,08,700 crore, next to Gautam Adani and family of the Adani Group with Rs 4,74,000 crore.

Hurun India announced the 360 ONE Wealth Rich List 2023 today. Manish Kejriwal, a fresh name among numerous well-known billionaires, made his debut in the Hurun India Rich List 2023. With a fortune of Rs 3,000 crore, sector-seasoned Manish Kejriwal of Kedaara Capital is the first member of the private equity field to make it onto the list of richest Indians.

Who is Manish Kejriwal?

Since the company's founding in 2011, Manish Kejriwal has served as managing partner and founder of Kedaara Capital. Private equity company Kedaara seeks out clients for control and minority investments in India.

Through investments in well-known companies, it presently manages about US$ 3.6 billion in AUM. Kedaara has stayed committed to its approach of concentrating on investments created through relationships based on trust with top-tier business owners and management teams.

Manish graduated with an AB from Dartmouth College (Magna Cum Laude, recipient of the Dean's Plate). He graduated with an MBA (Baker Scholar) from Harvard University. Manish established Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s India unit in early 2004 and oversaw all investments as its Country Head up to 2011.

He served on the Senior Management Committee (SMC), the Senior Investment & Divestment Committee (SIDC), and was a key part of the organization's leadership team in Singapore as a Senior Managing Director. He was also charged with overseeing the company's international investments in the FIG industry.

Manish worked as a Partner at McKinsey & Company, Inc. before joining Temasek. He served as a part of the firm's New York, Cleveland, and Mumbai operations. During his time in New York, he contributed to the founding of "The Private Equity Practice" and was a key figure in the conception and co-authorship of the widely regarded "NASSCOM McKinsey reports."

Manish formerly held positions with Goldman Sachs (Principal Investment/Corporate Finance) in Hong Kong and the World Bank in Washington, D.C. Manish sits on the boards of Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, and a number of Kedaara investee companies in addition to serving as the senior independent director at Bharti Airtel.