Meet Garima Sawhney, Gurgaon doctor who turned her clinic to Rs 11,400 crore business

Dr Garima Sawhney, the co-founder of Pristyn Care, has had an eventful life. She is a medical doctor, one of the best in her field (gynaecology). A soft-spoken leader, began as a doctor. She learnt the fineries of life in her medical profession, which she used to further her company and corporate career. She left her hospital job and opened her clinic called Pristyn Care. Dr Garima, her friend Dr Vaibhav, and his childhood friend Harsimarbir Singh, would talk about how to expand the clinic. After long discussions over a period of time, they chose the field of elective surgery. They wanted to provide high quality treatment at an affordable price.

They relaunched Pristyn Care, in a new avatar. Their business model was -- use idle hospital space. They wanted to use their free space to provide treatment to their patients using their own medical infrastructure and doctors and staff. They needed money. Sequoia Capital stepped in as their investor. Within three years of the company's launch, it became a unicorn. Currently, the company's valuation is 1.4 billion dollars, which is Rs 11400 crore.

Dr Sawhney is the first doctor in her family. She chose gynecology because her father advised her that it was a ladies' business and it would become successful.

She got the inspiration for the startup from her medical business. She learnt the pain points of the patients. They founded Pristyn Care in 2018, in Gurgaon. They basically provide surgery care to patients. They use technology to do the same. They also help in the recovery of the patients.

Primarily, they deal with non-emergency surgeries.

It is present in over 42 cities and has 1.5 million patients.

The company has partnered with over 800 hospitals. They help them use vacant operation theatres. They let them use rooms to operate. The company hires its own surgeons, opens its clinics and buys state-of-the-art equipment.

Dr Sawhney is married to Dr Vaibhav.

The company has become successful. It is looking to clock a revenue of Rs 1000 crore by the financial year 2024.

In FY 22, it clocked a revenue of Rs 350 crore. This year, they were looking at a revenue of Rs 1000 crore. It will become profitable by June 2023.

They exploit the fact that 60 percent of the revenue of the hospitals are brought by their surgeons. Also, the operation theatre and beds have an average occupancy of 20 percent. This leaves a lot of room for the company to engage these hospitals.