Meet Ganesh Mohan, IIT-IIM alumnus who leads subsidiary of Rs 2,60,000 crore company as CEO

Headlines

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Meet Rajiv Sabharwal, IIT graduate, who heads Tata Group company which has Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Israel-Palestine war: Death toll in Hamas attack in Israel rises to 350

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Superfoods to eat in breakfast

Most wickets for India vs Australia in ODIs

10 home remedies to relieve menstrual cramps

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel's counter attack leaves Gaza in ruins, devastation continues

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Ganesh Mohan, IIT-IIM alumnus who leads subsidiary of Rs 2,60,000 crore company as CEO

He has also worked in a consulting group for 16 years in the US, Europe, Middle East and India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ganesh Mohan is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,60,000 crore as of October 6, 2023. Mohan has been leading the company as CEO since November 2021.

Ganesh joined Bajaj Finserv Limited in 2015 as the Group Head of Strategy. He has led several key transformational projects for the Group that focused on fostering innovation and building newer capabilities for its companies.

He holds a B.Tech (Hons) in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur (1992-1996). Mohan also holds an MBA from IIM Calcutta in Finance and Strategy. Besides his professional life, Mohan loves to listen to Indian classical music and go trekking with his children.

Before joining Bajaj Finserv Limited, Ganesh was a Partner with the Boston Consulting Group and worked with them for 16 years, in the US, Europe, Middle East and India. He was primarily affiliated with the Financial Services and Organization practices.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management is the latest venture from Bajaj Finserv Limited. The company is aimed at playing a pivotal role in the investment space by offering multiple, innovative funds and investment solutions to help investors achieve their financial goals.

READ | Meet man who leads Rs 35,464 crore govt company as CMD

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

External Affairs Minister asks stranded Indians in Israel to stay safe, contact embassy for assistance

'INDIA bloc real...BJP doesn't take elections...': Here's what Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Air India cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

What is GajaKesari Yoga? Benefits of Gaja Kesari Yogam by Chirag Daruwalla

Israeli military claims ‘400 Hamas militants’ killed in retaliation; war intensifies after ‘surprise attack’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE