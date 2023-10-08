Meet Ganesh Mohan, IIT-IIM alumnus who leads subsidiary of Rs 2,60,000 crore company as CEO

He has also worked in a consulting group for 16 years in the US, Europe, Middle East and India.

Ganesh Mohan is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,60,000 crore as of October 6, 2023. Mohan has been leading the company as CEO since November 2021.

Ganesh joined Bajaj Finserv Limited in 2015 as the Group Head of Strategy. He has led several key transformational projects for the Group that focused on fostering innovation and building newer capabilities for its companies.

He holds a B.Tech (Hons) in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur (1992-1996). Mohan also holds an MBA from IIM Calcutta in Finance and Strategy. Besides his professional life, Mohan loves to listen to Indian classical music and go trekking with his children.

Before joining Bajaj Finserv Limited, Ganesh was a Partner with the Boston Consulting Group and worked with them for 16 years, in the US, Europe, Middle East and India. He was primarily affiliated with the Financial Services and Organization practices.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management is the latest venture from Bajaj Finserv Limited. The company is aimed at playing a pivotal role in the investment space by offering multiple, innovative funds and investment solutions to help investors achieve their financial goals.

