Meet family, who built Rs 17,223 crore company, owns India’s first…

India's first FMCG brand to surpass Rs 5000 crore in retail sales in a single year is Parle-G, the world's best-selling biscuit brand owned by the Chauhan family.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 09:37 AM IST

Chauhan family (Image: Twitter/Ramesh Chauhan)
Every Indian, young or old, must have eaten Parle-G biscuits; this brand was a household favourite. The Chauhan family owns Parle, a company well-known for its FMCG offerings, which include the popular Hide&Seek, Marie, and other biscuit brands. However, the company is most recognised for its iconic Parle-G, which has generated a staggering revenue of over Rs 17,000 crore without raising the price of Parle-G for years. Parle-G is also the first FMCG company in India to surpass Rs 5000 crore in retail sales in a single year in 2012.

Mohanlal Chauhan, a Gujarat native who aspired to be a prosperous businessman in the 1920s, founded Parle G. Maneklal, Pitambar, Narottam, Kantilal, and Jayantilal were the founder of Parle G's five sons, and they all collaborated in their father's shop. Soon afterwards, Mohanlal Chauhan used Rs 60,000 of his savings to import machines from Germany in order to introduce German technology to India.

Mohanlal's Parle G began to flourish in independent India because it was an affordable Indian substitute for British snacks. Soon after, Parle Products began to challenge Coca-Cola by introducing its own line of soft drinks, which included the well-known Thums Up, Gold Spot, Limca, and Frooti.

The Parle G biscuits were named the best-selling biscuit in the world by a Neilson report in 2011 because of their low cost and consistent flavour. Currently, Vijay Chauhan and his family—the grandsons and relatives of the company's founder, Mohanlal Chauhan—manage Parle Products and Parle G.

Parle Products is now led by Vijay, Sharad, and Raj Chauhan who looks after brands such as Parle-G, 20-20, Magix, Milkshakti, Melody, Mango Bite, Poppins, Londonderry, Kismi Toffee Bar, Monaco, and KrackJack. According to Forbes 2022 data, Vijay Chauhan and his family currently have a net worth of USD 5.5 billion, or Rs 45,579 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

