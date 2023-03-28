Meet Dipali Goenka, CEO of Rs 19000 crore company, social media star; her house is costlier than Ratan Tata's

Dipali Goenka, CEO of Welspun India

Textile magnate Dipali Goenka was on Monday (March 27) appointed Independent Director of NDTV along with former SEBI chairman UK Sinha for a period of two years effective March 27, 2023.

Who is Dipali Goenka?

Dipali Goenka is the CEO (Chief Executive Officer) and Managing Director of Welspun India Limited. Dipali Goenka has been recognized as one of the most powerful women in Asia and India by Forbes. Dipali is a graduate in Psychology and a Harvard alumnus.

Dipali Goenka got married to BK Goenka when she was just 18. Dipali Goenka’s husband B.K. Goenka is the Chairman of Welspun Group. BK Goenka recently bought a flat in Mumbai for Rs 240 crore. The house is worth more than even Ratan Tata's house as Ratan Tata's house is worth Rs 150 crore.

According to Dipali Goenka’s LinkedIn account, she is known for her dynamic leadership and passion for people. Welspun is one of the largest home textile companies in the world.

"I come from a traditional Marwari background and it is quite normal there," she once said about her marriage at a young age. After Dipali Goenka’s daughters turned 10 and 7, she got to work. In 2003, Dipali Goenka launched Spaces, a premium bed and bath brand. "I wanted to evolve as an individual and was clear about it," she had once said in an interview.

Welspun India is currently the biggest supplier of bed, bath and rug products to the US. Dipali Goenka follows the principle of customer-first approach towards work. Her profile describes herself as a CEO with a soul. She is also into philanthropy.

Dipali Goenka is highly active on Twitter and Instagram. She is nothing less than a social media star as she has 191K followers on Instagram.

Welspun Group has over 25,000 employees. It has a revenue of USD 2.3 billion.