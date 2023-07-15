Meet Deepti Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's sister, vice-chairperson of Sunaparanta, she lives in Goa

Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani's sister Deepti Salgocar stays away from limelight. She is married to businessman Dattaraj Salgaocar.

Mukesh Ambani and his family have frequently been the centre of attention. We are all familiar with the Ambani brothers Anil and Mukesh, but very few of us are aware of Deepti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari, Ambani's sisters. The two sisters have never sought for the limelight.

Deepti Salgaocar, the youngest daughter of the renowned Indian businessman Dhirubhai Ambani, was born into the illustrious Ambani family. She was born on January 23, 1962. She studied law at V.M Salgaocar College of Law and currently lives in Goa.

She is married to businessman Dattaraj Salgaocar, who is childhood friend of Mukesh and Anil Ambani. She has a son named Vikram Salgocar and daughter named Isheta Salgaocar.

Dattaraj Salgaocar, Deepti's husband, founded Sunaparanta with the intention of preserving Goa's culture and ethnicity. Deepti is the institution's vice-chairperson and advisory board member.

Even though Deepti Salgaokar's life may appear to be far apart from the turbulent world of high-profile scandals, fate has a way of weaving unanticipated threads together. Isheta Salgaokar, her daughter, previously wed Neeshal Modi, the troubled businessman Nirav Modi's younger brother.

The 2016 wedding brought Deepti's family into contact with one of the most prominent financial scandals. Isheta later found new love in the arms of Atulya Mittal, the founder of Nexzu Mobility and the nephew of business magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, after the pair had broken up.