Meet daughter of Pakistan’s richest person, she donated Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Shahid Khan’s daughter is known for her charitable initiatives through the Jaguars Foundation. She takes interest in helping vulnerable youths and their families.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 853269 crore. He is involved in a range of business that are handled by his kids Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Just like India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, Pakistan’s richest person Shahid Khan also makes it to the news pretty often due to his extravagant lifestyle, philanthropy and business investments. Shahid Khan’s kids also help him to manage the wide array of businesses. For those who are unaware, Khan has a net worth of more than Rs 97276 crore and he is owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League. His son Tony Khan is involved in most of his sports ventures and he is also the co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) along with his father. While Shahid Khan and Tony Khan are quite popular, not many know about Shahid Khan’s philanthropist daughter Shanna Khan.

Shahid Khan’s daughter is known for her charitable initiatives through the Jaguars Foundation. She takes interest in helping vulnerable youths and their families. Married to managing director of Wolf Point Advisors Justin McCabe, Shanna Khan is believed to have a net worth of more than 20 million dollars which is nowhere close to Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who are kids of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani.

Reports suggest, Shanna Khan and her family donated Rs 123 crore to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital last year with an aim to boost the integrated oncology program at the university.

Shanna Khan is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and a Congressional representative. Although Shanna’s roots are Pakistani, he was born and brought up in the USA's Illinois just like her brother Tony Khan. If reports are to be believed, Shanna is working as district assistant for a Congressman and she is also co-owner of United Marketing Company, specialized packaging design organization.

