Meet daughter-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 24,980 crore net worth, litigator-turned-founder, runs...

She moved to India more than a decade ago, after her marriage to Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman of Godrej Properties.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

Karla Bookman is an entrepreneur and founder of The Swaddle, a digital website based in Mumbai. It talks about women’s health issues, with a focus on maternal, sexual, and mental health. Bookman is the daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire businessman, Adi Godrej, who has a net real-time net worth of Rs 24,980 crore as of October 15, as per Forbes.

Bookman was an American citizen who belonged to New York. She is married to Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman of Godrej Properties. The couple have two daughters. Bookman moved to India more than a decade ago, after her marriage. She is a former litigator with an eight-year career in the field, reports suggest. 

After her first daughter was born, Bookman launched The Swaddle. It initially focussed on the pre and post-natal health of a woman. Subsequently, the website started covering a host of other issues that concern women. Bookman is also the editor-in-chief of The Swaddle and wants it to be a static digital resource for women's health. It also talks about parenting guides and plans to host talks and events related to parenting and sex education in schools.

Bookman's husband, Pirojsha, is the Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties which has a market capitalisation of Rs 46,939 crore as of October 13. Pirojsha joined the family business in 2004 and became Executive Director at Godrej Properties in 2008. 

In 2012, he took over as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. He led the company through a phase of rapid growth. The Godrej family controls the USD 5.7 billion (revenue) Godrej Group. This is around Rs 47,460 crore today.

