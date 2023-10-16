Headlines

Meet woman works in Rs 2,475 crore company, daughter of Indian businessman who own multiple brands

Delhi air to worsen as paddy harvesting season peaks, parali burning rages

Saindhav teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati is doting father, ruthless man on mission to stop menacing Nawazuddin Siddiqui

What is infamous Nithari killings case involving Surendra Koli as prime accused?

SC refuses to permit woman to terminate her over 26-week pregnancy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Delhi air to worsen as paddy harvesting season peaks, parali burning rages

Israel Hamas War: UN warns of humanitarian crisis as Gaza hospitals face critical fuel shortage

8 Indian states with highest divorce rates

5 signs that you are highly intelligent

7 homemade protein shakes for muscle gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel Hamas War: UN warns of humanitarian crisis as Gaza hospitals face critical fuel shortage

Israel Hamas War: 13-year-old Gazan refuses to leave his feathered friend behind

Israel Hamas War: Humanitarian crisis worsens, death toll in Israel and Gaza crosses 4,000

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Saindhav teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati is doting father, ruthless man on mission to stop menacing Nawazuddin Siddiqui

This Indian filmmaker who once worked as Akshay Kumar’s body double, has most number of Rs 100 crore films

HomeIndia

India

What is infamous Nithari killings case involving Surendra Koli as prime accused?

Due to "lack of evidence," the court has discharged both of the defendants. Accused appeals were filed against the death sentence handed out by the CBI court in Ghaziabad. The court hearings were handled by a two-judge panel consisting of Justice SHA Rizvi and Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Allahabad court revisited the chilling case of Noida, the infamous Nithari serial killings case. The two accused in the case, who had been sentenced to death, were acquitted. Now that the two accused, Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher who were charged with rape and murder, have been found not guilty, the death sentence is now canceled.

Due to "lack of evidence," the court has discharged both of the accused. Accused appeals were filed against the death sentence handed out by the CBI court in Ghaziabad. The court hearings were handled by a two-judge panel consisting of Justice SHA Rizvi and Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra.

Manisha Bhandari, advocating from Pandher’s side, said, “With a total of six cases against him, the Allahabad Court had acquitted Moninder Sing Pandher in two appeals against him. Whereas, Koli has been acquitted in all his appeals.

Who is Surendra Koli?  What is the Nithari killing case?

At the home of another defendant, Moninder Singh, Surinder Koli worked as a domestic help. Both of them are charged with murder and rape. The shocking murders were discovered in December 2006 when the corpses of eight youngsters were discovered in a sewer next to a home in Noida's Nithari hamlet.

READ | Supreme Court refuses to permit woman to terminate her over 26-week pregnancy

More child parts were discovered after further excavation and searching; most were to young girls and children who lived nearby. When the CBI took over the investigation 10 days later, more bones were found during their search. Koli and his employer Pandher were detained after an inquiry, and Koli admitted to the crimes while under questioning.

He reportedly admitted to consuming their body parts and raping the deceased victims. Pandher and Koli were charged in 2007 with 19 crimes, including murder, kidnapping, and rape in addition to evidence tampering. Pandher was also accused of selling immortals.

However, the CBI has filed closing reports for three of the 19 instances due to a lack of evidence. Despite being warned that several children were missing, the authorities penalised two cops for their inaction.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nithari killings: Allahabad HC acquits prime accused Surinder Koli, overturns death penalty in 12 cases

WC 2023: Big blow for Sri Lanka, this star player ruled out of World Cup due to thigh injury; check details

Jasprit Bumrah explains viral celebration inspired by Marcus Rashford in World Cup 2023

'These guys make Al-Qaeda look pure': US President Biden on Hamas' attacks on Israel

Israel announces plan to evacuate residents from 28 communities along Lebanon border amid war

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE