What is infamous Nithari killings case involving Surendra Koli as prime accused?

Due to "lack of evidence," the court has discharged both of the defendants. Accused appeals were filed against the death sentence handed out by the CBI court in Ghaziabad. The court hearings were handled by a two-judge panel consisting of Justice SHA Rizvi and Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra.

The Allahabad court revisited the chilling case of Noida, the infamous Nithari serial killings case. The two accused in the case, who had been sentenced to death, were acquitted. Now that the two accused, Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher who were charged with rape and murder, have been found not guilty, the death sentence is now canceled.

Manisha Bhandari, advocating from Pandher’s side, said, “With a total of six cases against him, the Allahabad Court had acquitted Moninder Sing Pandher in two appeals against him. Whereas, Koli has been acquitted in all his appeals.

Who is Surendra Koli? What is the Nithari killing case?

At the home of another defendant, Moninder Singh, Surinder Koli worked as a domestic help. Both of them are charged with murder and rape. The shocking murders were discovered in December 2006 when the corpses of eight youngsters were discovered in a sewer next to a home in Noida's Nithari hamlet.

More child parts were discovered after further excavation and searching; most were to young girls and children who lived nearby. When the CBI took over the investigation 10 days later, more bones were found during their search. Koli and his employer Pandher were detained after an inquiry, and Koli admitted to the crimes while under questioning.

He reportedly admitted to consuming their body parts and raping the deceased victims. Pandher and Koli were charged in 2007 with 19 crimes, including murder, kidnapping, and rape in addition to evidence tampering. Pandher was also accused of selling immortals.

However, the CBI has filed closing reports for three of the 19 instances due to a lack of evidence. Despite being warned that several children were missing, the authorities penalised two cops for their inaction.

