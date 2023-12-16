Headlines

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

WTC 2023 rewind: Five things that went wrong for India

Meet Chennai woman who sold tea for 50 paisa, now runs chain of restaurants with revenue Rs 2,00,000 per day

Christmas 2023: 6 thoughtful Xmas gift ideas for kids

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

WTC 2023 rewind: Five things that went wrong for India

8 healthy snacks for brides to be

Best bowling figures for Pakistan on Test debut

Most successful captains in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

Jackie Shroff recalls staying in chawl even after Hero, getting washroom as gift: 'Aisa koi jhatka...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Chennai woman who sold tea for 50 paisa, now runs chain of restaurants with revenue Rs 2,00,000 per day

After a failed marriage and separation from her husband, Patricia wandered through for her livelihood.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 07:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you are passionate about fulfilling your dreams and have a high spirit, then nothing can drag you down to earth, not even the most trying circumstances. You can succeed at your goal—even if it's late—if you persevere and put your best foot forward. One such story of difficulty and tenacity is that of Patricia Narayan, a lady who overcame the hardships of a failed marriage to establish a multimillion-dollar business empire.

Patricia Narayan is a self-made businesswoman and well-known restaurateur in Chennai. Throughout her three-decade career, she overcame adversity to shape her destiny. She went from being a single mother of two children and getting free from a failed marriage to being the head of a well-known restaurant chain.

Patricia Narayan, the 2010 FICCI Women Entrepreneur Award recipient and director of the Sandheepa Chain of Restaurants, credits her achievement to hard work, devotion, and passion.

Patricia has persevered in the face of all challenges, rising from 50 paisa to Rs 2 lakhs a day, from using a cycle rickshaw to owning a car, and from employing just two people to 200 today. She has steadily prospered and established herself as a successful businesswoman.  

Patricia was born in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, into a traditional Christian family. When she was 17 years old, she married a Hindu Brahmin guy named Narayan against the wishes of her family. After a few months, her husband finally admitted to being an abusive drug user. He didn't care about her or their children. One year into the marriage, she decided to end it. But she and her two children have nowhere to go. Fortunately, her father chose to forgive her and accepted them. Patricia decided to move out as soon as possible and become independent. 

Patricia had a constant interest in cooking and enjoyed experimenting with different foods. She decided to turn her passion for cooking into a career. After receiving a financial loan from her mother, she made pickles and jams at home. In a single day, her mother's coworkers sold out of everything. To increase her sales and reach a larger audience, Patricia decided to set up a cart near Marina Beach, one of the busiest public spaces in Chennai. 

Two disabled persons were employed to help her sell snacks, fresh juice, coffee, and tea. On her first day of work, she only managed to make one cup of coffee, but she didn't give up. The next day, her sales increased to Rs. 700. Later on, she added sandwiches, french fries, and ice cream to her menu. From 1982 to 2003, she carried on with her business and earned enough money to support her family.

Once, the Chairman of the Slum Clearing Board was impressed by the quality of her dishes. He offered her the chance to oversee the canteen at his office. She then started to open new branches in every office in Chennai. In 1998, she became a partner in the Sangeetha Restaurant business. 

In 2006, Patricia and her son opened Sandheepha, their first restaurant, in honor of their daughter. Her brand caters to lone restaurants as well as to major corporate food courts. In the town of Acharapakkam, where the well-known businesswoman's daughter went away, Patricia also oversees an ambulance service. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni's iconic no.7 jersey reportedly retired by BCCI as tribute to ‘Captain Cool’

This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

Tejasswi Prakash says she, Karan Kundrra were not 'perfect' couple: 'When two strong-headed people come together...'

Meet man who started career with Rs 8000, now ready to challenge Mukesh Ambani with company worth...

Watch: Verbal clash erupts as woman argues with Noida society residents over feeding stray dogs, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE