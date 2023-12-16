Meet Chennai woman who sold tea for 50 paisa, now runs chain of restaurants with revenue Rs 2,00,000 per day

After a failed marriage and separation from her husband, Patricia wandered through for her livelihood.

If you are passionate about fulfilling your dreams and have a high spirit, then nothing can drag you down to earth, not even the most trying circumstances. You can succeed at your goal—even if it's late—if you persevere and put your best foot forward. One such story of difficulty and tenacity is that of Patricia Narayan, a lady who overcame the hardships of a failed marriage to establish a multimillion-dollar business empire.

Patricia Narayan is a self-made businesswoman and well-known restaurateur in Chennai. Throughout her three-decade career, she overcame adversity to shape her destiny. She went from being a single mother of two children and getting free from a failed marriage to being the head of a well-known restaurant chain.

Patricia Narayan, the 2010 FICCI Women Entrepreneur Award recipient and director of the Sandheepa Chain of Restaurants, credits her achievement to hard work, devotion, and passion.

Patricia has persevered in the face of all challenges, rising from 50 paisa to Rs 2 lakhs a day, from using a cycle rickshaw to owning a car, and from employing just two people to 200 today. She has steadily prospered and established herself as a successful businesswoman.

Patricia was born in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, into a traditional Christian family. When she was 17 years old, she married a Hindu Brahmin guy named Narayan against the wishes of her family. After a few months, her husband finally admitted to being an abusive drug user. He didn't care about her or their children. One year into the marriage, she decided to end it. But she and her two children have nowhere to go. Fortunately, her father chose to forgive her and accepted them. Patricia decided to move out as soon as possible and become independent.

Patricia had a constant interest in cooking and enjoyed experimenting with different foods. She decided to turn her passion for cooking into a career. After receiving a financial loan from her mother, she made pickles and jams at home. In a single day, her mother's coworkers sold out of everything. To increase her sales and reach a larger audience, Patricia decided to set up a cart near Marina Beach, one of the busiest public spaces in Chennai.

Two disabled persons were employed to help her sell snacks, fresh juice, coffee, and tea. On her first day of work, she only managed to make one cup of coffee, but she didn't give up. The next day, her sales increased to Rs. 700. Later on, she added sandwiches, french fries, and ice cream to her menu. From 1982 to 2003, she carried on with her business and earned enough money to support her family.

Once, the Chairman of the Slum Clearing Board was impressed by the quality of her dishes. He offered her the chance to oversee the canteen at his office. She then started to open new branches in every office in Chennai. In 1998, she became a partner in the Sangeetha Restaurant business.

In 2006, Patricia and her son opened Sandheepha, their first restaurant, in honor of their daughter. Her brand caters to lone restaurants as well as to major corporate food courts. In the town of Acharapakkam, where the well-known businesswoman's daughter went away, Patricia also oversees an ambulance service.