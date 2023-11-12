Meet CEO of Rs 30,000 crore firm, who started company out of his apartment, now earns Rs 3.1 crore annually

Delhivery's Sahil made more than Rs 25 lakh a month, or Rs 3.1 crore, as the managing director and CEO of a company with annual revenue of Rs 7,225 crore in FY 2023.

In addition to enabling people to commute, technology has also made it feasible for people to send packages across international borders. Delhivery, India's largest entirely digital logistics company, was founded in 2011 by Sahil Barua, Mohit Tandon, Bhavesh Manglani, and Kapil Bharati.

As technology evolves, so does the need for instantaneous and fast delivery. The current CEO, Sahil Barua, has been instrumental in rescuing the business and propelling it forward. Sahil made more than Rs 25 lakh a month, or Rs 3.1 crore, as the managing director and CEO of a company with annual revenue of Rs 7,225 crore in FY 2023, inc42.com reported.

Who is Sahil Barua?

At NIT in Karnataka, Barua studied mechanical engineering. He later graduated with an MBA from IIM Bangalore. He spent four months working as a research intern at CALCE Labs after visiting the University of Maryland in 2005. Based in Bengaluru, Stayglad was his employer in 2007, according to Startup Talky. Before leaving to launch his own business, he was an Associate Consultant at Bain and Company.

Delhivery began as an e-commerce courier service out of an apartment in Delhi. The company expanded rapidly as a result of a shift in consumer behavior brought about by the widespread availability of low-cost internet, which caused a spike in demand for home deliveries.

At the time, not many businesses were providing delivery services to e-commerce businesses. The business ventured into the grocery and fashion retailing markets two years after its founding. They quickly worked with Flipkart and Amazon Prime to deliver their goods in one or two days, which was far faster than their usual delivery time.

The market capitalization of Delhivery is Rs 30,054 crore as of November 11, 2023. Furthermore, in FY 2023, the company's net income is Rs 1007 crore.