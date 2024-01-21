Headlines

Business

Meet boy genius who built Rs 1500 crore firm, was fired from his own company after high drama

He co-founded the company when he and his batchmates had a difficult time finding accommodation in Mumbai.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 09:17 PM IST

Edited by

India has seen several startups that have now grown into a billion-dollar empire. Such companies are often co-founded by IIT graduates who are friends and batchmates. One such person is Rahul Yadav who co-founded housing.com in 2012 along with 11 other classmates, He is an IIT Bombay alumnus. He is a part of several other startups. Yadav has seen many ups and downs in his professional life. From being the bad boy of Indian startups to giving 200 crore shares to employees, he grabbed headlines during his career. Last year, too, Yadav was in the news when Info Age announced that it would conduct a forensic audit against 4B Networks, a company owned by him. 

He belongs to Khairtal in Rajasthan and is an entrepreneur best known for being the co-founder and former CEO of the Indian real estate search portal Housing.com. The company is a prop-tech platform for homeowners/home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. He co-founded the company when he and his batchmates had a difficult time finding accommodation in Mumbai. However, in June 2015, Rahul was fired by the company board citing 'his behaviour towards investors, ecosystem and the media'.

The company shot to fame after Japan's SoftBank led an investment of USD 90 million (Rs 550 crore) in December 2014, valuing it at Rs 1,500 crore. After his controversial resignation from the company, he surprised everyone by issuing an apology. He once surprised everyone, before leaving when he gave his shares worth Rs 150-200 crore to 2251 housing employees. Rahul is married to Karishma Khokhar since March 2016.

READ | Meet man who is the highest donor for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

 

