Meet man who is the highest donor for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

The Ram Temple project has garnered donations of over Rs 5,500 crore so far.

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 06:37 PM IST

The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram is all set to take place at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. People from across the country, including celebs, and businessmen, have donated for the construction of Ram Mandir. According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer, the trust responsible for the temple construction,  more than Rs 1,100 crore has so far been spent on the construction of the temple. But do you know who is the highest donor for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya? His name is Morari Bapu, spiritual leader and narrator of Rama Katha from Gujarat.

He is known for having spent over six decades spreading the Ramayana. Bapu has made a noteworthy donation of Rs 18.6 crore to the cause. This significant financial support was collected with Rs 11.30 crore contributed within India, Rs 3.21 crore from the UK and Europe, and Rs 4.10 crore from America, Canada, and various other countries. The generous funds were mobilized in response to Morari Bapu's heartfelt appeal during an online katha in Pithoria, Gujarat, in August 2020. 

In a statement, Morari Bapu said, "We had already handed Rs 11.3 crore immediately, within 15 days of collection, to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. The remaining amount that was collected from foreign countries has been given the required clearance certificate now and will be given to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Trust when I do Katha in February this year. So, the total donation is to the tune of Rs 18.6 crore."

He has dedicated over 64 years to narrating Ram Katha, taking Ram Naam, and doing Ram Kaam. Bapu said, "My heart is full of bliss as the Ram Temple is set to be inaugurated, and I am brimming with joy." Morari Bapu is renowned for his enduring call for a peaceful resolution to the Ayodhya dispute.

READ | Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is.... 

Ram Morari Bapu's spiritual odyssey commenced at the age of 14, reciting Ram Katha under a Banyan tree in Talgajarda. Over the years, he expanded his reach, conducting Kathas globally, including the first overseas Katha in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1976. Morari Bapu has conducted 930 Ram Kathas (791 in India and 139 abroad), celebrating the birth of Ram Lalla 930 times.

(With inputs from PTI)

