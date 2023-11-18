Meet IIM alumnus, Isha Ambani's partner as director of Rs 1.41 lakh crore Mukesh Ambani's company

Anshuman Thakur is a graduate of Economics and an MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad. He is appointed as the new director of Jio Financial Services.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Isha Ambani, Anshuman Thakur and Hitesh Kumar Sethia as the new directors of Jio Financial Services for six months on November 15.

"This approval is valid only for six months from the date of this letter. In case the company fails to give effect to the proposal within this time frame, it will have to apply again with reasons for having failed to effect the change on the earlier occasion," the RBI letter to the company stated.

Who is Anshuman Thakur, director of Jio Financial Services?

Anshuman Thakur is a graduate of Economics and an MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad. Thakur has worked in a variety of businesses and has 24 years of expertise in investment banking and corporate strategy.

At Jio Platforms Limited, where he presently holds the position of Senior Vice President, he is in charge of strategy and planning duties. He joined the Reliance Group in 2014.

He had previously worked at Ernst & Young, Arthur Andersen, and Morgan Stanley. Anshuman will be working alongside Mukesh Ambnai's daughter Isha Ambani and a Harvard alumnus Hitesh Sethia.

