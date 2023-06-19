Meet Ankit Bhati, IIT Bombay grad in India’s youngest billionaire list who runs Rs 983 crore company; his net worth is..

Ola Cabs Co-Founder Ankit Bhati (File photo)

Ankit Bhati is the founder of Ola Cabs and a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Bhati is a Mechanical Engineering graduate and an expert in coding. Before founding the ride-sharing app, Ankit Bhati worked in several firms such as Microsoft, Make Sense, and Wilcom.

Ola Cabs was founded by Ankit Bhati and his IIT Bombay batchmate Bhavish Aggarwal. While Bhavish is the CEO of Ola, Ankit took over the technical front of the ride-sharing application and assumed the position of the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Ola Cabs.

Founded in 2010, Ola Cabs soon took off and landed both Ankit Bhati and Bhavish Aggarwal in India’s youngest billionaires list in 2015. Around eight years ago, Ankit Bhati had a net worth of Rs 3,000 crore, according to India Today.

Ankit Bhati soon became one of the youngest billionaires in the country, according to the Hurun India Rich List. Meanwhile, Ola Cabs has overall revenue of over Rs 938 crore, with over 3000 employees working in the parent company ANI Technologies.

Ankit Bhati and Bhavish Aggarwal are soaring to new heights with Ola Cabs, with the revenue expected to touch Rs 1000 crore in a couple of years, being one of the most influential entrepreneurs in the country.

