Meet Bhavish Aggarwal, IIT alumnus who founded Ola Cabs after bad taxi experience, his net worth is...

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs and Ola Electric, is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in India. Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, the 37-year-old began his career with an internship at Microsoft in May 2007.

Later, he worked in the tech giant for two years from July 2008 to July 2010 as Assistant Researcher. He filed two patents and published three papers in international journals during this time.

An IIT alumnus, he completed his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay from 2004 to 2008.

After working at Microsoft for two years, Bhavish co-founded Ola Cabs with Ankit Bhati in Mumbai in 2011. The idea for a cab company struck Aggarwal after a bad experience with a taxi during his journey from Bangalore to Bandipur.

The driver demanded more than money from Aggarwal which was agreed upon initially. But he refused to pay more and eventually the driver abandoned him on the way to the destination. He married Rajalakshmi whom he started dating in 2007. She is leading all the initiatives at Ola Foundation since December 2016, reports suggest.

Bhavish Aggarwal's net worth



Ola Cabs' cofounder Bhavish Aggarwal has a wealth of Rs 11,700 crore, according to a list released jointly by IIFL Wealth, a Mumbai-based wealth management firm and Hurun India, a research and events group in 2022.

