Meet Anand Piramal's sister, chairperson of Rs 13100 crore firm; know how she is related to Isha Ambani

After the opulent wedding of Isha and Anand, two billionaires, Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Piramal, solidified their friendship and became related. Isha Ambani, the daughter of multibillionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, wed Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018, in a lavish wedding at Antilia, Ambani's home.

Son-in-law of Mukesh Ambani Anand Piramal has solid authority in the corporate world. Nandini Piramal, the sister of Anand Piramal and the sister-in-law of Isha Ambani, holds key executive positions in the family business empire.

Who is Nandini Piramal?

Piramal Enterprises Limited's Non-Executive Director and Piramal Pharma Ltd.'s Chairperson is Nandini Piramal. Nandini Piramal is a brilliant businesswoman who is driven by a desire to make the world a better place.

She leads the IT and human resources departments at Piramal Group in addition to serving as chair of Piramal Pharma Ltd. She also oversees Piramal Pharma's quality unit. In addition, Ms. Piramal heads a transformation strategy for the Piramal Group's five years that focuses on finding and developing excellent people.

Ms. Piramal also serves as an advisor to the Piramal Foundation and Piramal Sarvajal, a social venture that provides clean water to almost 750,000 people in 20 Indian states. Nandini is deeply committed to the Piramal Foundation's programs, including Piramal Swasthya, Piramal School of Leadership, and Piramal Sarvajal (the charitable arm of the Piramal Group).

She graduated with honors in politics, philosophy, and economics from Oxford University and has a master's degree in business management from Stanford Graduate School of Business. Although her exact net worth is unclear, according to Forbes, her father's net worth is $3.8 billion, or Rs 31,580 crore.