Business

Business

Meet man who works in Rs 49,867 crore company, son of India's third richest billionaire in automotive sector

He has been working with the company since 1999. He holds a BE degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bucknell University, Pennsylvania.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

Amit Kalyani is joint Managing Director at Bharat Forge Limited, a part of the Pune-based Kalyani Group. He is a third-generation businessman in his family business. Amit is the son of BN Kalyani, chairman of the Kalyani Group. He is India's third-richest man in the automotive sector, as per Forbes Richest Indian List 2023. BN Kalyani has a real-time net worth of Rs 31,630 crore.

His son Amit has been working with Bharat Forge since 1999. He started his career in manufacturing and moved on to IT and Finance. He has been the group’s Executive Director since May 2004. 

Amit holds a BE degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bucknell University, Pennsylvania, US. He is also a Harvard Business School OPM graduate and a YPO member. Amit is married to Deeksha. The duo have three children. Both founded The Kalyani School in 2015. It is a not-for-profit institution which provides high-quality, modern education to K12 students.

The Kalyani group operates in the sectors of steel, hi-tech metallurgical manufacturing, automotive components and infrastructure along with speciality chemicals. Bharat Forge has a market capitalisation of Rs Rs 49,867 crore as of October 20.

The company has a revenue of 1.4 billion dollars with a transcontinental presence across ten manufacturing locations, serving marquee clientele across automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, defence, construction and mining sectors globally.

READ | Meet woman investor who lives in London, daughter of Indian billionaire with Rs 61,590 crore net worth

The Kalyani Group with revenues of approximately 3 billion dollars was founded in 1966 by Amit’s grandfather, late Dr NA Kalyani. Amit has been involved with driving the group’s strategy and in the execution of its diversification over the past decade.

