Meet woman investor who lives in London, daughter of Indian billionaire with Rs 61,590 crore net worth

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha is a lifestyle investor who lives in London. The 36-year-old is the daughter of Indian billionaire businessman Sunil Mittal, owner of Bharti Airtel. Mittal has a real-time worth of Rs 61,590 crore as of October 21, as per Forbes.

She has invested in a diverse mix of brands including fashion brand Roksanda, and tech beauty business Beautystack. Eiesha is well-versed in what it takes to run a global brand. The businesswoman is married to Sharan Pasricha, an Indian-born entrepreneur in London. He runs the lifestyle hospitality company Ennismore. The duo have two children - a daughter and a son.

Eiesha is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bharti Foundation. She was born in Scotland but grew up in India. She also spent much of her childhood in Scotland with her grandparents. Eiesha went to Cheltenham Ladies’ College in England.

Reports suggest that she completed her graduation in Politics, Italian and French at the University of Bath, England. She also spent a year in Paris as a sales assistant at Louis Vuitton. Her husband Sharan Pasricha is the founder and CEO of Ennismore which acquired the famous Gleneagles luxury hotel in Scotland in 2015. Eiesha is very active on social media. She often shares pictures on Instagram from her personal and professional life. Eiesha has 27K followers on Instagram.

