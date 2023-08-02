Meet Amit Gupta, Harvard alumnus and the brain behind Rs 50 crore revenue company

After leaving InMobi in 2017, Amit Gupta created Yulu with the intention of reducing heavy traffic by offering a flexible, cheap, effective, and clean commuting alternative.

Graduates from prestigious universities like IIT, IIM, etc. are setting the standard in every area of the business world. Startups are blossoming and growing with creative ideas as engineers change into entrepreneurs. Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yulu, who graduated from the IIT of Kanpur and received the esteemed alumni award from the educational institution, is one such accomplished businessperson.

Who is Amit Gupta?

Amit Gupta graduated from IIT Kanpur with a bachelor's degree before enrolling in a selective program at Harvard Business School. He began working with Aditi Technologies as a software developer, and after nearly two years there, he switched to Citi Financial as an assistant manager. He established Analyticsworks in May 2006 with the goal of assisting businesses in improving performance via the use of business data.

He helped establish InMobi the same year, where he oversaw company growth. While working at InMobi, Amit played important lead positions. He was in charge of the business's overall expansion and earnings. He was in charge of expanding its footprint in several international countries, including China, the US, and Western Europe, in his capacity as chief revenue officer. He was also the President of North American business.

READ | Meet one of India's richest bankers with Rs 9.75 crore salary; know his education, qualification, job roles and more

Making of Yulu

After leaving InMobi in 2017, he created Yulu with the intention of reducing heavy traffic by offering a flexible, cheap, effective, and clean commuting alternative. The Bangalore-based company sought to enhance the short commuting mode by designing it more effectively and electrically powered, hence assuring durability and making it healthier for the environment.

Using IoT technology, Amit's vision for Yulu was to build a massive system of eco-friendly 2-wheelers that could be readily hired via an app using a pay-per-usage business approach. Business Line reports that the company obtained $82 million in a Series B fundraising round in 2022 and that its total yearly operating revenue (ARR) in FY22 was around $6 million (around Rs 50 crore).

According to a Business Outreach report from 2022, Yulu obtained finance from various investors including, investment of $8 million from Bajaj Auto.