How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

The Benefits of Using Quick-Dry Towels during the Rainy Season

Meet one of India's richest bankers with Rs 9.75 crore salary; know his education, qualification, job roles and more

One of the richest bankers in the nation right now serves as the managing director of Axis Bank. Know everything about Amitabh Chaudhary's career, education, salary, and more.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

Axis Bank's managing director and chief executive officer at the moment is Amitabh Chaudhry. Axis Bank is undergoing a well-planned multi-year transformation programme under his direction, which is anticipated to propel the bank to the top tier of the nation's banking giants.

One of the richest bankers in the nation right now serves as the managing director of Axis Bank. The largest banks in India have made numerous contributions to the development of the country. The majority of new job opportunities in the country are created by the banking sector, which also greatly adds to economic growth.

Who is Amitabh Chaudhary?

Amitabh earned his Bachelor of Engineering in 1985 from Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani. At the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, he went on his postgraduate studies. Chaudhry worked as the managing director of Infosys BPO from 2006 to 2010.

Ever since he has served as the director of HDFC Life Insurance. In 2019, Chaudhry took charge as MD and CEO of Axis Bank.  In this role, he is responsible for overseeing Axis Bank's development, earnings, and sustainability.

READ | Meet Haritima Mishra, 21-year-old UP woman who earned Rs 25 crore rev selling shoes without IIT, IIM education

Apart from the company, he has held significant roles, including membership on the boards of Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. and Manipal Global Education Services Limited. He also has experience working for HDFC Credila Ltd. as an Independent Director, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Amitabh Chaudhary's salary

According to the bank's most recent annual report, Amitabh Chaudhry, the managing director and managing director (MD & CEO), earned a total salary of Rs 9.75 crore in FY 2023. A 4.4 crore rupee base salary, 1.4 crore rupees in benefits, and deferred variable-income components for the preceding years were all included in Chaudhry's remuneration, reported by Moneycontrol.

Chaudhry received a salary of Rs. 7.62 crore per year in each of the three prior fiscal years. According to the report, Rajiv Anand, the deputy managing director of Axis Bank, received a yearly paycheck of Rs 6.4 crore, that included a base wage of Rs 2.9 crores, perquisites of Rs 34.3 lakh, and variable salary.

