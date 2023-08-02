Headlines

Meet Haritima Mishra, 21-year-old UP woman who earned Rs 25 crore rev selling shoes without IIT, IIM education

Haritima Mishra started ATTITUDIST in 2020 with her brother, Shivam Mishra.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

Haritima Mishra, a young woman from Agra, was just 18 years old when she thought of becoming a businesswoman. She wanted to help small-scale leather workers in her city. So she thought starting the vegan leather shoes business.

She wanted to help these artisans without harming animals in the leather industry. She thought making vegan leather shoes would help these people and fullfil the aspirations of customers who wanted stylish as well as affordable shoes.

Haritima Mishra started ATTITUDIST in 2020 with her brother, Shivam Mishra, along with her sister-in-law, Sneh Verma.

Verma is a graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Within three years, she has sold shoes to three lakh customers and the company's revenue was Rs 25 crore last financial year.

She wanted to be in the medical field before she became an entrepreneur.

She told Your Story that the use of animal leather always bothered her.

She also wanted to solve the problem the artisans go through.

Haritima Mishra's company doesn't own any manufacturing unit. It takes 20 days to get the product ready and dispatched to customers. Between 3-5 percent orders get returned.

She works with 100 artisans. She plans to generate Rs 50 crore sales by 2025.

She is the CEO of the company.

"We Started Attitudist with a mission to empower people through enriching self expression by adding flair to every individual's lifestyle while contributing towards sustainable practices throughout our supply chain. As we continue to grow as a company,our vision remains rooted in creating high quality products which reflect contemporary styles alongside maintaining strong environmental values for generations ahead," her LinkedIn profile said.

