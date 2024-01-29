Meet man, who failed IIT-JEE, started teaching children, got Rs 5000 as first salary, built company worth Rs 8000 crore

While dreaming of becoming an actor, financial constraints led Pandey to start tutoring from the 8th grade to support his family.

In the realm of affluent entrepreneurs, actors, politicians and doctors, the stories of wealthy educators often go unnoticed. While most educators serve in private or government institutions, the past two decades have seen the emergence of a lucrative business in the tuition sector, turning many teachers into millionaires. One such individual who stands out is Alakh Pandey, a man who failed the prestigious IIT entrance exam but is now coaching thousands of students for the same challenging test, earning millions in the process.

Belonging to Allahabad, Alakh Pandey's journey is nothing short of cinematic, marked by a childhood steeped in poverty that he transformed through sheer hard work. While dreaming of becoming an actor, financial constraints led Pandey to start tutoring from the 8th grade to support his family. His parents had sold their house to fund the education of Pandey and his sister, and he excelled academically, scoring 91% in the 10th grade and maintaining a remarkable 93.5% in the 12th grade.

Despite his initial aspiration to join the prestigious IIT, Pandey could not crack the entrance exam. Undeterred, he pursued education at the Harcourt Butler Technical Institute in Kanpur but eventually dropped out. In 2017, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pandey began creating educational YouTube videos from a small room in Uttar Pradesh. His popularity skyrocketed, leading him to establish an ed-tech company called Physics Wallah, now recognised as India's 101st unicorn.

Alakh Pandey's success is not confined to virtual classrooms. He expanded his venture to employ over 500 teachers and 100 technical experts. His YouTube channel boasts more than 100 million subscribers, and reports estimate his net worth to be over Rs 2000 crore. Pandey's rise to fame and fortune during challenging times exemplifies the transformative power of dedication and resilience. The man who once struggled to afford tuition is now helping thousands achieve their educational dreams while amassing incredible wealth himself.

As of March 2023, Physics Wallah was estimated to be valued at Rs 8,000 crore.