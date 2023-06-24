Search icon
Meet Afsar Zaidi, Hrithik Roshan's business partner who built Rs 1000 crore rev firm

Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

Afsar Zaidi is also the founder of Exceed Entertainment, a celebrity management company. (File)

HRX is one of the country's biggest home-grown fitness brands. Its face is Hrithik Roshan. He is not only the firm's brand ambassador but a co-owner. Afsar Zaidi is his partner.

Last year, by the last quarter, the company's revenue was Rs 920 crore. It was looking to cross Rs 1000 crore revenue. 

The company was opened in 2013 by Hrithik Rohan and Exceed Entertainment. The company offers shoes and workout clothes. Afsar Zaidi is the CEO and co-founder of the company. Their brand competes with global players like Nike, Puma and Decathlon.

Zaidi is also the founder of Exceed Entertainment, a celebrity management company. 

His company is headquartered in Mumbai. It was started in 2005.

The company has managed actors like Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Rampal,  Emraan Hashmi, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Chitrangda Singh, Mithila Palkar, Dia Mirza, Zareen Khan, Rahul Khanna etc.

He is also the co-founder of Saif Ali Khan's apparel brand House of Pataudi.

He was a regular salaried person until 2005. He was working for Mahesh Bhupathi's Globosport India Pvt Ltd. He opened a company called Carving Dreams, a sports management firm. The same company later became Exceed, one of India's leading celebrity management companies.

He once told Luxestory that once, Ajay Devgn had signed a contract in less than one minute. This gave him a lot of confidence.

Zaidi started the trend of making contracts for celebrities dancing in weddings.

He used to be the manager of both Roshan and Khan. This collaboration turned into business partnerships.

Roshan had been engaged with the company for 13 years.

When Hrithik Roshan entered the business, ecommerce in India was in its nascent stage. They, however, partnered with Myntra. That financial year itself, the company's turnover was Rs 350 crore. 

The House of Pataudi followed the same script.

