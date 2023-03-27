Search icon
Meet Abhay Soi, St Stephen's alumni who runs Rs 44,600 crore hospital chain, his net worth is...

Abhay Soi has been named the Forbes India's ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Abhay Soi, Chairman and MD of Max health care | Photo: LinkedIn

Max Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Dr Abhay Soi, has won the prestigious Forbes India ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ 2023 award. The Forbes India Leadership Awards honours and recognises outstanding entrepreneurial achievements across categories to emphasise on excellence, innovation and transformational leadership. 

Soi began his career with the erstwhile Arthur Andersen and later worked for EY and KPMG. In 2010, he got his entrepreneurial break and turned a 650-bed hospital in Delhi into Radiant Life Care. This life care was merged with Max in June 2020. Now, it is the resulting in the 2nd largest hospital company in India in terms of revenue. 

The 46 years old did his Bachelor's of Arts/Economics from St Stephen's College. Then he went on to study Master of Business Administration, at Europe University. Abhay Soi's current net worth is Rs 9,800 crore as per Forbes report.  

Read: Meet Abhay Hanjura, left high-paying job to sell meat, built over Rs 8,000 crore business in just 6 years

 

