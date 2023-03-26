Meet Abhay Hanjura, left high-paying job to sell meat, built Rs 1,000 crore business in just 6 years

Abhay Hanjura | Photo: Instagram (Screengrab)

Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta founded the meat, seafood, and eggs delivery app-- Licious in 2015. Abhay Hanjura is a Kashmiri Pandit and he moved from Jammu to Bengaluru in 2004 to study biotechnology. Later on, Hanjura joined the insurance risk management and BFSI sector. Vivek Gupta was a Chartered accountant who moved to Bengaluru for a job in a software company.

When they thought of starting the company, both of them were a little scared but saw potential in the app and delved into it. After they started Licious, they received a warm response which encouraged them to continue.

They started with a five-member team and so far they have raised around $489 million. During the Covid pandemic, the company grew exponentially and now Licious has a 1000+ revenue run rate, which is more than Rs 80 crore of revenue every month, said Abhay Hanjura to Money Control in an interview. The company expanded and reportedly by 2022, the company hired around 3500 employees.

