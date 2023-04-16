Meet Aadit Palicha, CEO who earned Rs 1200 crore at 20; he built Rs 7300 crore firm in just 1 year

Aadit Palicha is one of the youngest millionaires in India.

Aadit Palicha has seen phenomenal success at an age when most people are confused as to their careers. He is the CEO of the company whose valuation crossed 900 million dollars in 2022. The most interesting fact about that is the company was founded in 2021. So the valuation went from zero to Rs 7300 crore within months. Palicha was born in Mumbai in 2001.

He started entrepreneurship when he was just 17. He had opened a startup named GoPool. He also founded PryvaSee, an AI-based project.

He went to US Stanford to complete his graduation in Computer Engineering but left the course mid-way to start his startup which ultimately became a success at its inception.

The name of his company is Zepto. It started in April 2021. Within a month of its launch, the company gained a valuation of 200 million dollars. It delivers grocery products within 10 minutes. The concept has become a massive success.

Many other companies are also trying to emulate Zepto.His startup may become a Unicorn soon. The company is testing other services as well -- like delivering tea and coffee. The company will expand in other sectors as well.

His co-founder, Kaivalya Vohra, has a similar story. He was his classmate. He also quit Stanford to build a startup. Zepto has its headquarters in Mumbai. The duo started and closed a startup named Kiranakart as they couldn't find product market fit.

They are now giving a tough competition to other quick commerce companies.

In 2021, they collaborated with 86 grocery stores and did 1 million deliveries.

Within five months of the launch of the company, they had a 570 million dollars valuation. Last year, the company hit a valuation of 900 million dollars.

The company now delivers in Delhi, Chennai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

He featured on Hurun List. He also featured in 30 under 30 list.