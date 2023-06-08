Meet Maya Tata, Ratan Tata’s niece also related to woman with Rs 56000 crore net worth

Maya Tata, neice of Ratan Tata| Photo: ET

Ratan Tata is one of the most widely loved industrialists in the world. The Tata family lead a low profile. However, Ratan Tata's nieces and nephews were taken on board at the Tata Medical Centre Trust which gave prominence to these Tata Group heirs.

Of the three heirs, the youngest is 34-year-old Maya Tata. Maya along with her siblings Leah and Neville Tata were taken onboard as members of the board by Ratan Tata and are being mentored by Ratan Tata himself.

Who is Maya Tata?

Maya is the youngest of three children of Noel Tata. Maya has been working in different capacities with the Tata Group. Maya did her education at the UK's Bayers Business School and the University of Warwick, as per the report of Indiatimes.com.

Maya's mother is Aloo Mistry, sister of the former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry and daughter of late billionaire Pallonji Mistry. Interestingly, Maya Tata's aunt and Cyrus Mistry's wife, Rohiqa Mistry has a whopping net worth of Rs 56,000 crores and is the second richest woman in India.

Maya Tata started her career with Tata Opportunities Fund, which was the oldest private equity fund of Tata Group subsidiary Tata Capital until its closure.

She then moved to Tata Digital, the company for which the N Chandrasekaran-led group has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore. Her father Noel Tata was reportedly keen on Maya staying with the group moving forward. During her time at Tata Digital, the subsidiary launched the Tata Neu app.

Maya previously handled portfolio management and investor relations at the fund, reported the Economic times.

Currently, Maya is one of the six board members of the Tata Medical Centre Trust which manages a Kolkata-based cancer hospital that was inaugurated by Ratan Tata in 2011.