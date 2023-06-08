Search icon
Meet Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata’s youngest general manager who founded his own company; his net worth is…

Shantanu Naidu gained recognition in the public eye as the personal assistant of Ratan Tata, who is often seen assisting him at major events and in the workplace.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Ratan Tata with his aide Shantanu Naidu (File photo)

Ratan Tata is one of the leading businessmen in the country and is the former chairman of Tata Sons. Tata is also the current head of the Tata family and is leading the billion-dollar family business to success. However, there is a young man named Shantanu Naidu who is always seen assisting Tata.

Shantanu Naidu is a name that gained popularity a couple of years ago when the video of a young man celebrating Ratan Tata’s birthday with a cake adorned with candles went viral. While Ratan Tata never married and has no children, he has always treated Shantanu like his son.

After the birthday video of Ratan Tata went viral, people started questioning who the young man in the video was. The man was none other than Shantanu Naidu, who is the personal assistant of Ratan Tata and the general manager at his company.

Who is Ratan Tata’s close aide Shantanu Naidu?

Shantanu Naidu is the personal assistant of Ratan Tata and is also the youngest general manager in his company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the general manager in the office of Ratan Naval Tata and is employed by the Tata Group.

Shantanu Naidu is 29 years old, and he started working for Ratan Tata last year in May. He caught the eye of the former Tata Sons chairman while he was caring for stray dogs through his NGO, attracting Tata with his noble initiative.

Ratan Tata ended up investing in Shantanu’s venture to protest stray dogs in Mumbai and employed him as his general manager. Eventually, he also helped Shantanu start his own company Goodfellows, where he assists senior citizens with their last years.

According to several media outlets, Shantanu Naidu’s yearly income, including his startup company, is around Rs 85 lakh. His complete net worth of as now is around Rs 5-6 crore.

