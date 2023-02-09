Search icon
LIC officials will meet Adani Group's top management soon over Hindenburg row

LIC is heavily invested in Adani group entities, which have been hit by a crisis after the damaging Hindenburg Research report.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

LIC officials will meet Adani Group's top management soon over Hindenburg row
LIC officials will meet Adani Group's top management soon over Hindenburg row | File Photo

The top brass of Indian insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will soon meet the top management of the embattled Adani group, LIC Chairman M R Kumar said on Thursday. 

LIC is heavily invested in Adani group entities, which have been hit by a crisis recently after the damaging Hindenburg Research report. LIC closed the nine months ending December 31, 2022 with a net profit of Rs 22,970 crore.

Kumar revealed that LIC officials will soon hold a meeting with the top management of Adani group in order to know what is happening and how they are managing the issues following the litany of allegations by Hindenburg.

READ | Opposition MPs chant 'Modi-Adani bhai-bhai' in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi responds

(Inputs from agencies)

