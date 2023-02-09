LIC officials will meet Adani Group's top management soon over Hindenburg row | File Photo

The top brass of Indian insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will soon meet the top management of the embattled Adani group, LIC Chairman M R Kumar said on Thursday.

LIC is heavily invested in Adani group entities, which have been hit by a crisis recently after the damaging Hindenburg Research report. LIC closed the nine months ending December 31, 2022 with a net profit of Rs 22,970 crore.

Kumar revealed that LIC officials will soon hold a meeting with the top management of Adani group in order to know what is happening and how they are managing the issues following the litany of allegations by Hindenburg.

(Inputs from agencies)