Opposition MPs chant 'Modi-Adani bhai-bhai' in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi responds

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at sloganeering by opposition members in Rajya Sabha with a response that included a Hindi Shayari. Slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai" were raised in Rajya Sabha by some MPs as PM Modi began his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

PM Modi said some MPs are bringing disrepute to the house. “The country carefully hears what is said in this House. Some MPs are bringing disrepute to this House,” PM Modi said while addressing the Rajya Sabha.

Taking a dig at the opposition, PM Modi used a Hindi Shayari. "Keechad uske pas `hai, mere pas gulal...jo bhi jiske pas tha usne diya uchaal,” he said.

“I want to tell the Opposition MPs, the more ‘keechad’ (sludge) you will throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more. So, you all have an equal role in making the lotus bloom, and I think all of them for that,” the PM added.

(Inputs from ANI)