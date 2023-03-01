Search icon
IRCTC offers amazing 5 nights, 6 days tour package to Andaman, check price, itinerary details

IRCTC tour Andaman tour package will begin from Delhi Airport on day 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

IRCTC Tour Package: The Andaman Islands are a perfect place to simply chill out on sun-toasted beaches. The place has a beautiful coastline, lush forested interior, and fantastic diving possibilities. And if you want to visit this far-flung location, then you can opt for the IRCTC tour package.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a flight package to Andaman for 5 nights and 6 days. 

The journey in this package will begin from Delhi through air travel. The package's name is Amazing Andaman Ex Delhi. Under this package, you can travel to Andaman on two dates -- March 13 and 27.

You will be covering 4 tourist destinations -- Port Blair, Havelock Island, Neil, North Bay and Ross Island in this package. The departure from Delhi Airport will be at 5:50 am and you will arrive at Port Blair at 11 am one day 1.

Price details

The price of the package depends on the number of people travelling. The minimum price of this package will be Rs Rs.53,500 per person. This is when three people travel together, while for two people, it is Rs.54,500 per person. For solo travellers, the package will cost Rs.67,100. 

Children aged 5-11 years will pay Rs 48,900 with a bed and Rs 46,800 without a bed, while children aged 2-4 years will pay Rs.35,200 without a bed.

The package will include the following things:

  • Flight tickets on Go First Airlines (Delhi - Port Blair and Port Blair - Delhi).
  • Accommodation in well-appointed AC rooms (Three Nights at Port Blair, One Night at Neil & One Night at Havelock).
  • All transfers and sightseeing by AC Vehicle on sharing basis.
  • Meals at the hotel - 05 breakfasts and 05 dinners.
  • Ferry tickets.
  • Entrance fees of Cellular Jail, Chatham mill, Samudrika Naval Marine Museum.
  • GST and all other Taxes applicable.

For more details, check out the IRCTC official website. Direct link HERE.

