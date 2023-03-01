IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Himachal Pradesh on a budget, check price details

IRCTC Tour Package: If you're looking for a trip to the majestic Himachal Pradesh without breaking the bank, then IRCTC has got you covered. With their Happy Himachal package, you can enjoy a 6-night and 7-day tour that includes visits to Shimla, Manali, and Chandigarh.

The breathtaking beauty of the valleys and mountains in Himachal Pradesh is an irresistible attraction for tourists. The package offers both standard and deluxe hotel accommodations, depending on your preferences. You can also enjoy 6 breakfasts and 6 dinners, and travel by AC tempo, as well as travel insurance to keep you covered.

The cost of the package varies depending on the number of people traveling, and there are separate fees for children. Solo travelers will pay Rs 58,550, while two people will pay Rs 44,200 per person, and three people will pay Rs 42,300 per person. Children aged 5-11 years will pay Rs 36,300 with a bed and Rs 35,200 without a bed, while children aged 2-4 years will pay Rs 27,400.

IRCTC has tweeted about this tour package, encouraging tourists to take advantage of this opportunity to visit the beautiful places of Himachal Pradesh. You can book the package through the official IRCTC website or through their Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices. For more information, visit the IRCTC website.

Happy Himachal package is an excellent opportunity for you to explore the beauty of Himachal Pradesh without breaking the bank. IRCTC's package includes hotel stays, meals, travel, and insurance, making it a comprehensive and convenient option for travelers. Don't miss this chance to experience the wonders of Himachal Pradesh with IRCTC's Happy Himachal package.

