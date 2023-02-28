Search icon
Manish Sisodia resignation: Raaj Anand gets additional charge of education, health; Kailash Gahlot finance, PWD

Manish Sisodia resigned from his post hours after Supreme Court refused his plea against his arrest by CBI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:39 PM IST

Hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia resigned from his post, Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Revenue Minister, has been given additional charge of finance, PWD, power and home, PTI reported quoted an official.

While Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has been given additional charge of education, health, and services.

Sisodia resigned from his post on Tuesday hours after Supreme Court refused his plea against his arrest by CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Besides him, arrested minister Satyendra Jain also resigned from his post.

Sisodia was the administrative face of the Delhi government and held 18 of the 33 departments.

READ | Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’: Timeline of events leading to Manish Sisodia’s arrest

 

