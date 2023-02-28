Manish Sisodia resignation: Raaj Anand gets additional charge of education, health; Kailash Gahlot finance, PWD (file photos)

Hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia resigned from his post, Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Revenue Minister, has been given additional charge of finance, PWD, power and home, PTI reported quoted an official.

While Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has been given additional charge of education, health, and services.

Sisodia resigned from his post on Tuesday hours after Supreme Court refused his plea against his arrest by CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Besides him, arrested minister Satyendra Jain also resigned from his post.

Sisodia was the administrative face of the Delhi government and held 18 of the 33 departments.

