Apple CEO Tim Cook's annual salary dropped by Rs 300 crore in 2023 due to...

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

Benefits of drinking warm water on empty stomach in morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeBusiness

Business

Apple CEO Tim Cook's annual salary dropped by Rs 300 crore in 2023 due to...

Cook has been at the helm of affairs of the company since its founder Steve Jobs' demise in 2011.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 07:28 PM IST

article-main
File photo: X / Tim Cook
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

iPhone maker Apple is one the largest companies in the world. The Cupertino-based technology giant, headed by CEO Tim Cook, has a market cap of USD 2.89 trillion. The company has recently revealed the annual salary package of the CEO. In its proxy filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission, the company revealed that the 63-year-old earned Rs 300 crore less than what he got in 2022. Apple stated Tim Cook earned USD 63.21 million as compensation in 2023. This is around Rs 523.83 crore. However, in 2022, he got USD 99.42 million which is around Rs 823.91 crore.

The decrease in his annual salary was due to a planned decrease. The company planned a decrease of 40% from the 2022 target, but Cook's salary exceeded his targeted compensation for 2023. As per the statement, Cook surpassed the USD 49 million goal by approximately 28%. This comes after Cook's 2022 target of $84 million, which he exceeded with a total compensation of USD 99.4 million.

In its proxy filing, Apple said that Cook earned USD 3 million (nearly Rs 25 crore) as a salary in 2023. It was the same salary as in 2022 and 2021. Cook has been at the helm of affairs of the company since its founder Steve Jobs' demise in 2011. Cook was awarded stocks worth USD 46,970,283 (Rs389.25 crore) in the past year. Cook was paid non-equity incentive plan compensation to the tune of $10,713,450 (Rs 88.78 crore). His other compensation totalled USD 2,526,112 (Rs 20.93 crore). Therefore, the Apple CEO's total salary in 2023 stood at USD 63,209,845 (Rs 523.83 crore).

READ | Meet man whose company was once of Rs 183000 crore, it's now worth Rs 8290 crore due to...  

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why did Queen of Jaipur Maharani Gayatri Devi spend five months in Tihar Jail? Know here

Man narrowly escapes massive king cobra's fearsome attack in viral video, watch

West Bengal: 12 arrested in connection with 'sadhus assault' brought to Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court

As Delhi's air quality turns severe again, anti-pollution panel reimposes GRAP-III restrictions

CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture delights fan on birthday, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE