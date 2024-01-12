Meet man whose company was once of Rs 183000 crore, it's now worth Rs 8290 crore due to...

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

Benefits of drinking warm water on empty stomach in morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man whose company was once of Rs 183000 crore, it's now worth Rs 8290 crore due to...

The company has been facing financial trouble for the last year. It was founded by him and his wife Divya in 2011.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 08:36 PM IST

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several businessmen in India made billion-dollar business empires but later suffered major losses. One such person who built erstwhile India’s most valued startup, Byju's, is Byju Raveendran. The online ed-tech giant Byju's was once India's most valuable start-up at USD 22 billion (around Rs 1,83,000 crore) in 2022. It was founded by Raveendran and his wife Divya in 2011. The company has been facing financial trouble for the last year. Now, the asset manager BlackRock, which owns a stake of less than 1% in the embattled ed-tech firm, has slashed its valuation of the latter. The firm has seen a massive (95 per cent) drop in its valuation, and is now worth USD 1 billion (Rs 8290 crore), TechCrunch reported.

As per the report, BlackRock valued its shares in Byju's at USD 209.6 apiece, translating to a valuation of USD 1 billion at the end of October 2023. The asset manager valued its share at USD 4660 apiece in 2022, which translated to USD 22 billion (around Rs 1,83,000 crore at the time). The former billionaire, Raveendran, who had a combined net worth of Rs 30,600 crore along with his family just last year is now worth only a little over Rs 833 crore.

In December 2023, Raveendran pledged his home as well as those owned by his family members to raise money for paying employees, Bloomberg reported. His wife Divya, his former student, helps him run the company. She also sits on the board. A former math tutor, Raveendran was born in Kerala to Raveendran and Shobhanavalli, physics and mathematics teachers, respectively.

After completing his B.Tech from the Government College of Engineering, Kannur, he joined a multinational shipping company as a service engineer. He helped his friends who were studying for the CAT exam. He then took the CAT exam and scored in the 100th percentile. Two years later, he continued helping people study for the CAT exam, and based on the good results, decided to quit his job.

READ | Meet billionaire with Rs 58950 crore net worth, whose company is set to build India's 'biggest' mall in...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why did Queen of Jaipur Maharani Gayatri Devi spend five months in Tihar Jail? Know here

Man narrowly escapes massive king cobra's fearsome attack in viral video, watch

West Bengal: 12 arrested in connection with 'sadhus assault' brought to Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court

As Delhi's air quality turns severe again, anti-pollution panel reimposes GRAP-III restrictions

CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture delights fan on birthday, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE