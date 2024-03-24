Inside story of Raymond owners Vijaypat Singhania, Gautam Singhania ugly public feud

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra set the stage on fire at Jackky and Rakul's sangeet, video goes viral

Asansol Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, party wise candidates, past results

Poland activates aircraft after Russian cruise missile enters Ukraine

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, schedule, candidates, past results

Who was adult star James Deen, whose reputation crumbled after rape allegations?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Poland activates aircraft after Russian cruise missile enters Ukraine

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, schedule, candidates, past results

Who was adult star James Deen, whose reputation crumbled after rape allegations?

Spices and herbs to ease bloating and indigestion in summer

Lowest totals by each team in IPL history

AI imagines Hollywood actors celebrating Holi in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Meet Bollywood’s ‘hottest villain’, who gave tough fight to Salman, Shah Rukh, now impressing fans as Ravan in…

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

HomeBusiness

Business

Inside story of Raymond owners Vijaypat Singhania, Gautam Singhania ugly public feud

Whether it's the rift between the company's MD Gautam Singhania and his father Vijaypat Singhania, or the divorce proceedings with his wife, Nawaz Modi, controversies have kept Raymond in the news.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 02:55 PM IST

article-main
Photo: Gautam Singhania/X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Once a prominent figure in the country's oldest business families, the Raymond Group's Singhania family was often in the limelight for its business ventures. However, in recent years, it has also been making headlines due to family disputes.

Whether it's the rift between the company's MD Gautam Singhania and his father Vijaypat Singhania, or the divorce proceedings with his wife, Nawaz Modi, controversies have kept Raymond in the news. 

However, Gautam Singhania recently shared a picture on social media, showing him with his father after nearly nine years. Notably, over the past decade, there have been significant disputes between the father and son. 

The foundation of the Raymond Group was laid in 1925 as a textile mill, producing blankets and military uniforms. Originally named something else, it was later renamed Raymond by Kailashpat Singhania in 1940 after acquiring it. With the Singhania family at the helm, the focus shifted entirely to fabric in the mill, and as it gained fame, the business expanded.

The first Raymond showroom was opened in Mumbai in 1958, receiving an overwhelming response. Subsequently, the Singhania family imported machinery from abroad, boosting production and business. In 1980, Kailashpat Singhania handed over the reins of the group to his nephew, Vijaypat Singhania. He then worked on new ideas and products, making Raymond a globally recognized brand. Gradually, Raymond not only gained recognition in India but also internationally, and Vijaypat Singhania became one of the richest individuals in the country.

After 2015, life took a different turn. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until Vijaypat Singhania announced in 2015 that he was handing over the baton of the Raymond Group to his son, Gautam Singhania. From there, his life changed. Disputes over property between father and son started making headlines, culminating in a public altercation in 2017. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Vijaypat Singhania accused Gautam Singhania of ejecting him from JK House in South Mumbai due to family disputes.

Vijaypat Singhania himself admitted several times that he made a grave mistake by giving everything to his son. When the divorce proceedings between Gautam Singhania and Nawaz Modi were underway, Vijaypat Singhania openly sided with his daughter-in-law. Nawaz Modi accused Gautam Singhania of being controlling and arrogant.

Vijaypat Singhania once told Business Today, “I have no business. He (Gautam) had agreed to give me some parts of the company, but of course, he backed out. So, I have nothing. I gave him everything. By mistake, I was left with some money which I am surviving today. Otherwise, I would have been on the road."

On March 20, Gautam Singhania took to Twitter and shared a picture and captioned it, "Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

United States faces spike of Norovirus infection, know causes, symptoms, prevention

Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

Maldives President Muizzu seeks debt relief from India amid strained ties, calls it 'closest ally'

Meet Indian genius, who got just 78% in Class 12, then cracked IIT-JEE at 14, his AIR was...

Meet man, led Narayana Murthy’s Rs 644000 crore Infosys, transformed ICICI Bank, trusted by Mukesh Ambani for…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement