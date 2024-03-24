Inside story of Raymond owners Vijaypat Singhania, Gautam Singhania ugly public feud

Whether it's the rift between the company's MD Gautam Singhania and his father Vijaypat Singhania, or the divorce proceedings with his wife, Nawaz Modi, controversies have kept Raymond in the news.

Once a prominent figure in the country's oldest business families, the Raymond Group's Singhania family was often in the limelight for its business ventures. However, in recent years, it has also been making headlines due to family disputes.

However, Gautam Singhania recently shared a picture on social media, showing him with his father after nearly nine years. Notably, over the past decade, there have been significant disputes between the father and son.

The foundation of the Raymond Group was laid in 1925 as a textile mill, producing blankets and military uniforms. Originally named something else, it was later renamed Raymond by Kailashpat Singhania in 1940 after acquiring it. With the Singhania family at the helm, the focus shifted entirely to fabric in the mill, and as it gained fame, the business expanded.

The first Raymond showroom was opened in Mumbai in 1958, receiving an overwhelming response. Subsequently, the Singhania family imported machinery from abroad, boosting production and business. In 1980, Kailashpat Singhania handed over the reins of the group to his nephew, Vijaypat Singhania. He then worked on new ideas and products, making Raymond a globally recognized brand. Gradually, Raymond not only gained recognition in India but also internationally, and Vijaypat Singhania became one of the richest individuals in the country.

After 2015, life took a different turn. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until Vijaypat Singhania announced in 2015 that he was handing over the baton of the Raymond Group to his son, Gautam Singhania. From there, his life changed. Disputes over property between father and son started making headlines, culminating in a public altercation in 2017. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Vijaypat Singhania accused Gautam Singhania of ejecting him from JK House in South Mumbai due to family disputes.

Vijaypat Singhania himself admitted several times that he made a grave mistake by giving everything to his son. When the divorce proceedings between Gautam Singhania and Nawaz Modi were underway, Vijaypat Singhania openly sided with his daughter-in-law. Nawaz Modi accused Gautam Singhania of being controlling and arrogant.

Vijaypat Singhania once told Business Today, “I have no business. He (Gautam) had agreed to give me some parts of the company, but of course, he backed out. So, I have nothing. I gave him everything. By mistake, I was left with some money which I am surviving today. Otherwise, I would have been on the road."

On March 20, Gautam Singhania took to Twitter and shared a picture and captioned it, "Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always."