If Elon Musk terminates Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal he will receive Rs 321 crore

(Image Source: Reuters)

Twitter Inc CEO Parag Agrawal would get an estimated USD 42 million if he were terminated within 12 months of a change in control at the social media company, according to research firm Equilar.

On Monday billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion, ending its run as a public company since 2013.

Elon Musk in a securities filing on April 14 had said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management.

Read | Twitter poised to accept Elon Musk's $43 billion 'best and final' offer

Equilar's estimate includes a year's worth of Agrawal's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, an Equilar spokesperson said, based on Musk's offering price of $54.20 per share and terms in the company's recent proxy statement.

A Twitter representative declined to comment on Equilar's estimate.

Parag Agrawal, previously Twitter's chief technology officer, was named CEO in November. His total compensation for 2021 was USD 30.4 million, according to Twitter's proxy, largely in stock awards.