This IIT Bombay topper left high paying job, got Ratan Tata to invest in her Rs 100 crore startup; her net worth is…

Neha Singh, a graduate and topper from IIT Bombay opened her own startup Tracxn and ended up bagging businessman Ratan Tata as a major investor in the company.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology has seen a wide array of entrepreneurs, but not many of them are women. However, IIT Bombay topper Neha Singh shattered the glass ceiling to rise to the top by founding her own multi-crore startup, which is now backed by Ratan Tata.

Neha Singh is a female entrepreneur and the class topper at IIT Bombay, she is the Chairman and founder of online data tracking company Tracxn, which started with a small capital but now is backed by Ratan Tata and Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal.

Neha Singh, who graduated from IIT Bombay and Leland Stanford Business University, got a high-paying and stable job at an analytics company called Sequoia Capital India, but always had an entrepreneurial streak in her, wanting to start her own business.

Tracxn is a research firm that provides global data about companies and for venture capitalists and corporate development offices. After turning her idea into reality, Neha Singh founded this company with her husband Abhishek Goyal in 2013.

Neha Singh revealed that the going was tough in the beginning, as the company had little to no revenue and she had to go without a salary for over a year. However, her good idea and business mind ended up wowing one of the biggest businessmen in the country – Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata ended up investing an undisclosed amount in Neha’s company Tracxn, which helped shoot the business up. Not just Ratan Tata, but other millionaires like Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal, Sahil Barua of Delhivery, Mohandas Pai, and Nandan Nilekani.

After 10 years of hard work, Neha Singh and her husband took Tracxn to a multi-crore company, with revenue of Rs 100 crore reported in 2022. While her exact net worth is not known, it is estimated that Singh has total assets worth Rs 24.62 crore.

READ | Meet topper who rejected IIT, ex-worker built Rs 98492 crore firm, to earn Rs 205 crore from...

