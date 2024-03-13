Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone users can no longer go back to older iOS version even if they want to, Apple stops signing…

'If you are being...': Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray urges Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave BJP

Google Pay, PhonePe get better grip on UPI market, companies seek to end free UPI transactions and charge…

Meet lesser-known Ambani bahu, who left high-paying UK job to start own company, is married to Mukesh Ambani's...

Meet actress who made superhit debut, worked with Amitabh, Akshay, quit Bollywood, now runs Rs 150 crore business

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'If you are being...': Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray urges Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave BJP

Meet lesser-known Ambani bahu, who left high-paying UK job to start own company, is married to Mukesh Ambani's...

Meet actress who made superhit debut, worked with Amitabh, Akshay, quit Bollywood, now runs Rs 150 crore business

Meanings of dreams about vultures

IPL legends who never won Purple Cap

Greatest Indian inventions and discoveries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actress who made superhit debut, worked with Amitabh, Akshay, quit Bollywood, now runs Rs 150 crore business

Imtiaz Ali says Amar Singh Chamkila's music became one of the reasons for his death: 'He was just trying to...'

Salman Khan announces his next film with this popular south Indian director, locks Eid 2025 for release

HomeBusiness

Business

Google Pay, PhonePe get better grip on UPI market, companies seek to end free UPI transactions and charge…

The companies believed that merchant discount rates (MDRs), similar to credit cards, may be required for long-term sustainability.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 07:21 AM IST

article-main
UPI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google Pay and PhonePe are right now dominating the UPI market with Paytm facing heat from the authorities. 80% of the UPI market is now led by Google Pay and Walmart-owned PhonePe as Paytm share keeps on plunging. As UPI transactions reach a new height in India, debate about charging fees on merchant transactions has also been renewed. Although the government has denied imposing fees on UPI previously, a report by Times of India suggests that we may soon see a shift in that approach.

As per the report, Fintech giants are once again raising the concerns about the lack of revenue in UPI despite customer acquisition costs. The companies believed that merchant discount rates (MDRs), similar to credit cards, may be required for long-term sustainability. The same issue was raised by fintech companies in a meeting with the finance ministry. A fintech executive who attended the meeting affirmed Times of India that "Zero MDR (merchant discount rate) eating up business models was a point raised in the meeting with FM."

Executives from fintech companies believe that introduction of fees could back smaller players to rival and attract bigger platforms with high transaction volumes. The rivalry and new players can benefit the overall UPI ecosystem.

Digital banking consultant Parijat Garg told TOI that all UPI players are currently burning cash and with no incentive, they would not be interested in acquiring new customers. The fees on UPI merchant transactions will encourage smaller businesses and incentivise smaller players to give more attention to acquiring new customers.

As of now, the government's stance on the UPI fees remains unclear.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 'Inverter Man of India', sold pens to pay for education, now owns Rs 23000000000 company, he is…

Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024, pacers to…

Meet IPS officer, who has acted in Bollywood films, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she is...

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet star, who worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer, gave five Rs 100 crore films, is now worth Rs 1700 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement