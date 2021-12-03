Gita Gopinath to create history as she is all set to take up top role in IMF

Indians living outside the country are making the nation proud with their achievements at international levels. After Parag Agrawal took over as the new CEO of Twitter, Gita Gopinath is all set to take up her new role as the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Earlier, Mysuru girl Gita Gopinath served as the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The economist will replace Geoffrey Okamoto as the next deputy managing director, who is likely to leave IMF early next year. IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva calls Gopinath 'the right person at the right time' to take the leadership role.

This is the first time that two women will be holding the top leadership roles in the global organisation. Gita Gopinath has had the honour of having many historical moments in her career, one being the first-ever woman chief economist of the International Monetary Fund. And now after three years, she is all set to break that record.

Gita Gopinath profile

Gita Gopinath was appointed as IMF's Chief Economist in 2018 and now she is all set to become its Deputy Managing Director.

She join the University of Washington, Seattle, for a fully-funded PhD programme of five years in 2001.

She moved to the University of Princeton to complete the degree, after which she joined as an assistant professor at the University of Chicago.

Gita Gopinath moved to Harvard to become a tenured professor at the University in 2010.

According to her father, Gita Gopinath was an average student till Class 7, scoring just 45% marks but later started scoring 90%.

After schooling, Gita Gopinath joined Mahajana PU college in Mysuru and pursued science.

Though she secured good marks, she decided to do a BA (Hons) in Economics instead of pursuing engineering or medicine.

Gita Gopinath tried her hands in guitar and also walked the ramp but her main focus remained studies.

She joined the Delhi School of Economics after completing her graduation from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College.

During her postgraduation, Gita Gopinath met her husband Iqbal. The couple has an 18-year-old son named Rahil.