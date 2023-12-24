Headlines

Four-month-old boy dies after being 'attacked' by stray dog in Hyderabad

The boy was subsequently admitted to a state-run hospital here where he died on Sunday while undergoing treatment,

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

A four-month-old boy succumbed to the injuries sustained after an "attack" by a stray dog in a hut at Shaikpet area, officials said on Monday. The incident happened on December 8 when the baby's parents, who are labourers, had left him in a cradle in the hut and gone for work, they said. As per information, three stray dogs went near the hut and one of the stray canines went inside the hut which had no door and bit the boy on the face and forehead, a civic official said.

The boy was subsequently admitted to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad where he died on Sunday while undergoing treatment, the official said. The boy's parents hail from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana. Meanwhile, following the incident, around 20 stray dogs were caught in the area as per guidelines and all of them were found already sterilized, the official said, adding the dogs were subsequently released. In a similar incident on February 19 this year, a pack of stray dogs attacked and killed a four-year-old boy in Amberpet in the city.

