Meet IIT graduate who joined Rs 128000 crore govt company in 1986, now leads it as...

Several IIT alumni are leading top companies in India. Many started their career at mid-level but reached top positions in the company with their talent and hard work. Some of them even work for government companies. One such person is Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). It is an aerospace and defence electronics company under the Ministry of Defence of India, GOI. Srivastava has been given additional charge as chairman and managing Director (CMD) and Director (Marketing) of BEL since November 2022. He is also the director (other units) of BEL since April 20, 2022. Srivastava holds a degree in Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT-BHU.

He also holds an MBA (Marketing). He joined BEL in August 1986. He had a 3-year stint in BEL’s New York Regional Office, where he had good exposure to international business. He gained rich experience in diverse functions such as Manufacturing, Project Management etc in a career spanning 36 years. BEL has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,28,000 crore as of December 22.

He was serving as General Manager of the Advanced Defence Systems- Navy (ADSN) Strategic Business Unit at BEL’s Bangalore Complex before being elevated to the Board. During his long tenure at BEL in various senior Management positions, Srivastava has made major contributions towards sustained business growth and profitability in several areas including Radio & Data equipment, Military and Telecom Switching Equipment. The company on Friday said it has received orders worth Rs 2,673 crore from Goa Shipyard Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.