Meet IIT graduate who joined Rs 128000 crore govt company in 1986, now leads it as...

Headlines

Wrestler Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri award after Brij Bhushan's aide becomes WFI chief

Ban on plying of BS III petrol, BS IV diesel vehicles in Delhi NCR amid worsening air quality

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer: Lord Ram, Hanuman to end Ravan's era of torture, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Not Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Prabhas, Salman, this 25-year-old first gave 2 blockbusters in a year, 7 flops ended his career

Explore South Korea's Top 6 National Parks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wrestler Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri award after Brij Bhushan's aide becomes WFI chief

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer: Lord Ram, Hanuman to end Ravan's era of torture, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Not Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Prabhas, Salman, this 25-year-old first gave 2 blockbusters in a year, 7 flops ended his career

8 ways to manage mood swings

Benefits of eating black grapes in winter

8 Disadvantages of consuming buttermilk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Not Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Prabhas, Salman, this 25-year-old first gave 2 blockbusters in a year, 7 flops ended his career

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer: Lord Ram, Hanuman to end Ravan's era of torture, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT graduate who joined Rs 128000 crore govt company in 1986, now leads it as...

He joined the company in August 1986 and had a 3-year stint in its New York Regional Office.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several IIT alumni are leading top companies in India. Many started their career at mid-level but reached top positions in the company with their talent and hard work. Some of them even work for government companies. One such person is Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). It is an aerospace and defence electronics company under the Ministry of Defence of India, GOI. Srivastava has been given additional charge as chairman and managing Director (CMD) and Director (Marketing) of BEL since November 2022. He is also the director (other units) of BEL since April 20, 2022. Srivastava holds a degree in Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT-BHU.

He also holds an MBA (Marketing). He joined BEL in August 1986. He had a 3-year stint in BEL’s New York Regional Office, where he had good exposure to international business. He gained rich experience in diverse functions such as Manufacturing, Project Management etc in a career spanning 36 years. BEL has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,28,000 crore as of December 22.

READ | Meet man who leads Rs 92357 crore company as MD, son of billionaire with Rs 27470 crore net worth

He was serving as General Manager of the Advanced Defence Systems- Navy (ADSN) Strategic Business Unit at BEL’s Bangalore Complex before being elevated to the Board. During his long tenure at BEL in various senior Management positions, Srivastava has made major contributions towards sustained business growth and profitability in several areas including Radio & Data equipment, Military and Telecom Switching Equipment. The company on Friday said it has received orders worth Rs 2,673 crore from Goa Shipyard Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Dunki in Dubai, leaves fans mesmerised with drone show recreating actor's signature pose: Watch

Meet man who got fed up buying groceries offline, built Rs 56600 crore company, his net worth is...

Viral video: Teacher’s dance with her students to ‘Dum Dum’ impresses internet, watch

Shahid Kapoor joins Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara in a unique list, buys Rs 3.5 crore ‘dancing car’

Twitter Down: X faces outage, users timeline empty

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE