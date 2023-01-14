Elon Musk to roll out new features on Twitter soon, what users can expect

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new CEO has confirmed that new features will be coming on the micro-blogging platform the next week. The businessman provided a specific timeline for some of the upgrades, but his comments on the microblogging website suggest that there are still more adjustments in the pipeline.

Musk revealed the information on Twitter. “Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week," he tweeted.

Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2023

Bookmarks would be made ‘searchable’ as told by Elon Musk.

The billionaire also hinted earlier that the upcoming changes would make it ‘easy to create folders bookmark tweets into various categories.’

(Also Read: Pension plans: Here’s a list of 5 good retirement plans in India)

He also announced the updates which will appear in the 'first part' of a 'much larger UI overhaul'.

Musk responded to a user that switching between the ‘recommended’ and ‘followed’ sections would be simple with the “new UI coming this week"

A simple swipe right/left to switch between recommended and followed tweets are one of the new Twitter features Musk unveiled on January 8 as part of a much larger UI makeover.

Musk wrote, “Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb."

“Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code and make account or tweet status visible no later than next month. Transparency builds trust.”

Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code & make account/tweet status visible no later than next month.



Transparency builds trust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2023

The 14th edition of the "Twitter files" was published on Thursday while Musk continues to advocate for "transparency."

After a Twitter user requested that spelling errors be corrected in search results and seemed to imply that future tweets would highlight terms in "bold" and "italics," he answered in the affirmative.

Musk also appeared to agree with a recommendation from a user on the internet that Twitter user profiles display data other than the number of followers they currently have, such as "something like their 30-day rolling average of views or some other view-based metric."