E-commerce platform see 28% growth in orders over the first two days of festive sale

The firm offers e-commerce companies, more than 15,000 companies, 7,000 warehouses, and 1,500 stores.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 07:42 AM IST

Representational Image
More orders were placed on e-commerce platforms during the first two days of the current holiday sales than during the sale held the year before, according to Unicommerce. The business assessed and contrasted information from the first two days of the holiday season sale in 2022 (September 23 and 24) with information from the first two days of the sale in 2021 to examine changes in e-commerce order volumes (October 3 and 4).
 
"Overall e-commerce reported 28 per cent order volume growth during the first two days of the festive season sale of 2022 as compared to the first two days festive sale of 2021," the firm said.
 
With over 70% year-over-year (YoY) order volume growth during the first two days of the holiday season sale in 2022, Unicommerce found that the personal care sector is the one growing the fastest.
 
Despite the fact that the electronics industry saw a 48% YoY increase in order volume (excluding smartphones). The electronics industry is growing quickly, and the main factors behind this growth are audio products and smart wearables. The fashion industry continues to have the highest order volumes.
 
"While the segments have reported a 7 per cent YoY order volume growth, its huge growth in absolute terms, considering the high order volumes," Unicommerce said.
 
According to the report, other market areas which include furniture, jewellery, gift items and home decor, saw a significant growth during this holiday season’s sale. 
 
Additionally, Unicommerce recorded over 32% YoY growth in Tier 3 city holiday order volumes and over 20% growth in Tier II volume. Leading online retailers have seen a noticeable increase in orders from tier 2 and higher towns.
 
During the first day of its five-day holiday sale, Meesho, an online retailer with Softbank funding, received close to 87.6 lakh orders, an increase in sales of about 80%.
 
Orders from Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities accounted for about 85% of all orders on the first day of Meesho. The company claimed to have taken orders from numerous remote areas across the country, including Jamnagar, Alappuzha, Chhindwara, Davengere, Hassan, Gopalganj, Guwahati, Siwan, Thanjavur, and Ambikapur.
 
Amazon India, the e-commerce company saw a two-fold rise in the number of customers in 36 hours of their festive sale from tier 2 and tier 3 towns. 
 
Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities made up 75% of the e-commerce behemoth's overall customer base during its "Great Indian Festival" sale. Additionally, Flipkart noted that it had received orders from tier-2 cities all over the country on the first day of the sale.
 
Tier I cities reported a 28% increase in order volume, according to Unicommerce.
 
(with inputs from PTI)
