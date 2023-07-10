Couple charged Rs 24 lakh for single Uber ride; here's what happened

An Uber journey a US couple took to tour the city had almost completely depleted their bank account while they were on vacation, they discovered.

According to reports, the deo scheduled a trip throughout the city for an anticipated fee of $55 (Rs 4,500). When they checked their bank account after the journey, they were astonished when they noticed that Uber had billed them almost 600% more than the real cost, which resulted in a debit of $29,994 (roughly Rs 24 lakh) from their balance.

Douglas Ordonez and his partner Dominique, who were visiting Costa Rica to commemorate their fifth anniversary, reportedly reserved a cab in the city. But when they opened their bank account after the journey, they were stunned to see that they had been charged "$29,994 USD for a Uber trip in Costa Rica."

Even though they often use credit cards for foreign purchases, the couple went on to say that they were unaware that their debit card was linked to their Über wallet for this particular journey. As a consequence, the funds were immediately taken out of their account following the trip, giving them a balance that was negative.

Although a representative from Uber contacted the couple over Twitter and promised to investigate into the situation, the pair went on to explain why there had been no prompt reaction from the cab-sharing firm and voiced their dismay. The couple allegedly got their money returned a week and a few days later, according to media report.

Dominique reported the problem with the conversion rate, but the bank claimed it was their responsibility, claiming that "I set a travel alert on my card, and due to which, the fee was permitted to go around all of the safety features and regulations that were in effect."

While stating that it will resolve the issue as soon as possible, Uber also adds, "At Uber, we take every report seriously. The permission hold that was incorrectly issued owing to a bank error in dollars rather than colones was immediately revoked when we received the user's notification, according to a statement from Uber published by Business Insider.