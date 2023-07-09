Meet Faruk Gulam Patel, son of bus conductor, once worked in a cafe, later founded Rs 2000 crore business empire | Photo: Zee Media Bureau/ LinkedIn

The significance of failure is one little-known element of achievement. While fulfilling objectives and getting desirable results are frequently connected with success, failure also has a significant impact on the path to success. And failure isn't only about falling; it's also about the difficulties you encounter on the way there. Dr. Faruk Gulam Patel, chairman and managing director of the KP Group, is one such inspirational figure.

Who is Faruk Gulam Patel?

Born on March 24, 1972, Dr. Faruk Gulam Patel is a native of Saladara Village in Bharuch. He was brought up in a modest home by his parents, Gulam Patel and Rashidaben. The father of Dr. Patel was a bus conductor for the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), earning a living to support this lower-middle-class family.

Dr. Faruk Gulam Patel attended Surat Municipal Corporation School in Kanbiwad Bhandri Moholla for his elementary education, then on the recommendation of his teacher Shantaben, he later transferred to VD Desai Vadiwala School, better known as Bhulka Bhavan.

Dr. Faruk Gulam Patel, who had experience with poverty, relocated to Mumbai to support his family financially. He started studying import-export trade while also working as an optician to generate his paycheck. In order to gain expertise, he eventually went to the Manmade Textile Research Association in 1990.

Worked in a cafe

Then, in order to support his family, he took a plane to England in 1991 and began working in a café. He returned to Surat in 1993 after two years away, when he soon launched a carting company. But in 1994, he founded KP Group with a capital of Rs 1 lakh since he was an ambitious guy with a greater goal. Dr. Patel's path had a turning point at that time.

He began KP Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. in 2001, marking the beginning of his career in the telecommunications sector. He took the deliberate choice to strategically develop his company throughout 16 Indian states after realising the importance of communication and the rising need for communication towers. After experiencing years of accomplishment, he built on his creative approach and, seeing the need for growth, he entered the renewable energy market.

He entered the solar energy industry by founding KPI Green Energy in 2008. Then, in 2010, he established KP Energy with an emphasis on wind power projects, substantially broadening his portfolio. In order to forward his plans for solar energy, he first acquired 220 acres of property in Sudi, Bharuch, where a Solar Park would be built.

His ambition grew as time went on, and the organisation today owns more than 1500 acres of land, Gujarat's largest private solar park, and a portfolio of more than 2 GW of green energy. Today, the KP Group has over Rs 2,000 crore commercial empire across India.