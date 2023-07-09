Meet Mukesh Ambani’s sister, who runs Rs 333 crore worth company, her net worth is…

Nina Kothari (File Photo)

You must all be familiar with Mukesh Ambani's way of living, as he is the richest person in both Asia and India. You might not be aware of some Reliance family members, though. This family also includes Nina Kothari.

Nina Kothari, who is the chairman of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited and manages a business of crores, has earned a name for herself in the corporate world. His organisation conducts domestic and international business.

Mukesh Ambani's sister, Nina Kothari, is much less well-known and avoids the media. She is a member of the Ambani family by birth and is the daughter of Dhirubhai Ambani. In 2003, she began her entrepreneurial journey. She founded the Javagreen coffee and food franchise at that point.

In 1986, Nina Kothari wed businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari. Having fought cancer for a while, he passed away in 2015. Arjun Kothari, a son, and Nayantara Kothari, a daughter, were the only children left to Nina Kothari.

Nina Kothari was appointed as the chairperson on 8 April 2015. He faced the challenges of the corporate world and handled the company in a better way. She steered the company well and took it to new heights.

Nina expanded the HC Kothari Group to additional industries after taking over as chair. Kothari Petrochemicals Limited and Kothari Safe Deposits Limited are two additional Kothari Group companies in the portfolio. According to corporate shareholdings, she holds two stocks publically and has total assets worth over Rs 52.4 crores. The company has a market cap of Rs 3.33 billion.