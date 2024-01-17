Company started with just Rs 30 thousand gets Rs 4100000000 backing, it now has…

Headlines

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Nino Bambino: Weaving a New Narrative - How One Baby Brand is Reshaping India's Love Affair With Cotton

'Who will say no to...': Mohammed Shami's gets candid on T20 World Cup selection query

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

IPL stars who never played for India

7 best films of Vikrant Massey

 8 ways to manage anxiety

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

New Hyundai Creta 2024: ADAS Safety, Redesigned Looks, Price

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma says unlike Adipurush, Telugu films never misrepresented Gods: 'It's the upbringing'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 8400 crore, more than even Salman, Akshay; beat Priyanka, Katrina, Alia

HomeBusiness

Business

Company started with just Rs 30 thousand gets Rs 4100000000 backing, it now has…

The financing was led by Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia, along with participation from OAKS Asset Management.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

article-main
Sagar Daryani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sagar Daryani and his classmate Binod Homagai started a company with an initial investment of just Rs 30,000 and now the startup has raised Rs 410 crore in its latest round of funding. The company we are talking about is Wow! Momo that was founded with 1 table, and 2 part-time cooks. Wow! Momo has secured Rs 410 crore (approximately $49 million) in its Series D funding round. The financing was led by Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia, along with participation from OAKS Asset Management.

Khazanah spearheaded the funding round, contributing Rs 350 crore, while existing investor OAKS chipped in the remaining Rs 60 crore, as per the company's statement. Khazanah, known for its investments in companies such as Xpressbees, Flipkart, and TransUnion CIBIL in India, aims to foster Wow! Momo's growth through enhanced scalability, technological reinforcement, and the development of a robust back-end infrastructure to facilitate sustained expansion, according to Dato’ Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, Managing Director at Khazanah.

Wow! Momo outlined ambitious plans to enter over 100 cities and expand its current network of 630 outlets in 25 cities to more than 1,500 stores over the next three years. The funding round is expected to position the company as a formidable player in the food industry, emphasizing a balance between sustainability and innovation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates first Air India Express flight connecting Ayodhya to Bengaluru, Kolkata

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he didn't copy PM Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon: ‘Mimicry caricature lagta hai’ | Exclusive

Pakistan warns Iran of serious 'consequences' following missile attack on terror bases in Balochistan

Apple iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE