Aviation Turbine Fuel inclusion under GST to be discussed at next council meet

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said she will take up the issue of inclusion of Aviation Turbine Fuel under GST at the next meeting of the GST Council.

She was speaking at an event organised by industry chamber ASSOCHAM as part of the post-Budget interaction.

During the event, on behalf of the civil aviation, travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, Ajay Singh, Vice President, ASSOCHAM and Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet raised the difficulties facing these sectors because of Covid.

Besides inclusion of ATF under the GST, he requested the finance minister to consider granting infrastructure status to these sectors to facilitate lending by banks and financial institutions, and she promised to consider it, SpiceJet said in a statement.